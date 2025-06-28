Little House Capital LLC Has $402,000 Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Little House Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.61.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $198.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.84 and its 200-day moving average is $208.52. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

