St. Clair Advisors LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

St. Clair Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.9% of St. Clair Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. St. Clair Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after buying an additional 832,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,365,000 after buying an additional 301,772 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,253,526,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $203.90 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.25.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

