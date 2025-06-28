Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 802 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $548.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $509.76 and its 200-day moving average is $504.06. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $549.99.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

