Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,833 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 2.7% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,152,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $533.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.80. The firm has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.82 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.06, for a total transaction of $118,047.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $970,738.08. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

