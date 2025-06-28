Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,698 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.03.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $84.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.79. The firm has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.