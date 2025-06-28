Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,698 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.03.
Citigroup Price Performance
NYSE:C opened at $84.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.79. The firm has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.39%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
