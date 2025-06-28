Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,951,353,000 after acquiring an additional 380,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,379,568,000 after acquiring an additional 627,422 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,594,216,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,190 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,253,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,412,619,000 after acquiring an additional 337,199 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock opened at $228.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.21.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

