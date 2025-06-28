Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $101.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

