Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $234,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Evercore ISI raised their target price on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective (up previously from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,065.32.

Shares of NOW opened at $1,023.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $985.61 and its 200 day moving average is $967.23. The company has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a PE ratio of 139.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 248 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.14, for a total value of $250,266.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,277.02. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

