U S Global Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,543 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,254,000 after acquiring an additional 343,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $735,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SLB stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLB

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.