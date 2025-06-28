Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $54,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,338,000 after buying an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,448,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $303.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $304.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.42. The company has a market capitalization of $496.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

