Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $97.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,431,783 shares in the company, valued at $430,724,989.77. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $195,052.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 398,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,288,807.84. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,688,803. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

