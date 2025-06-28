Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,925,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 235,477 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 4.0% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $65,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.