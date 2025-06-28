Promising Retail Stocks To Follow Today – June 25th

Tesla, Apple, and Microsoft are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the retail sector, selling goods directly to consumers through physical stores, online platforms, or both. Investors buy and sell these stocks to gain exposure to consumer spending trends and the performance of retailers—from department stores and specialty shops to e-commerce giants and discount chains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $15.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,283,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,675,727. Tesla has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.86, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.47.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,400,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,403,042. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Apple has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $490.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,514,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,503,475. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $494.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

