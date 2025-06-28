Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 104 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,087,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 157,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.08.

Cummins Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $326.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.95 and its 200 day moving average is $332.93. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $387.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

