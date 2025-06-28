Gold Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $552.02 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $563.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.50.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,920. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,383 shares of company stock valued at $19,035,108. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

