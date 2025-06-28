Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $85.45 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,945 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.2% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $85,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $269.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.43 and its 200 day moving average is $215.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $271.85.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $83,872,080. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,716 shares of company stock worth $209,906,771 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

