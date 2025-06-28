Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 98,921 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Adobe by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,612 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the software company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.75.

Adobe Trading Up 0.2%

Adobe stock opened at $385.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

