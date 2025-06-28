Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $455.61 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 103.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,744,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394,081 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.2% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $455,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $228.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

