Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $169.67 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,087,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,949 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $169,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,465,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 82,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 60,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 26,183 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at $451,452,029.28. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $178.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $208.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

