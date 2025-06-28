Paragon Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,140 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $4,412,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 347,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $58,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $269.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $271.85. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,784 shares in the company, valued at $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,716 shares of company stock worth $209,906,771 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.