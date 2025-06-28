Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,289,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,243,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $47.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.