Highland Capital Management LLC Has $12.56 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 0.8% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,725,084,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 60,982.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,599 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $527,207,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after purchasing an additional 525,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $238,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $518.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $506.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.56. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

