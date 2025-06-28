Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average is $89.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.