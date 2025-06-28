Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $158.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $211.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $465,853.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,464.24. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.