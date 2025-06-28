Kessler Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3%

EMR opened at $133.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

