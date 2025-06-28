Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $436.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $437.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

