Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $34,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.05.

TMO opened at $407.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.58. The company has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.11 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

