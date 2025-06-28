Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Invests $279,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,864 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $194,785,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,752.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,106,000 after acquiring an additional 587,596 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,432.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,222.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 382,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,260,000 after acquiring an additional 366,047 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $195.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

