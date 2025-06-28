Little House Capital LLC Raises Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 205.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.15.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE GE opened at $254.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $260.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.63 and a 200-day moving average of $202.77.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

