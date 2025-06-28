TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 665 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IJH opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.64.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

