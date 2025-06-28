Little House Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,150 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $513.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The stock has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

