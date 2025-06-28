CWC Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CWC Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 336.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,341 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of CWC Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT opened at $87.39 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average of $88.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

