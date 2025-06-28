Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $74.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 16.2% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $566.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $568.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $535.06 and its 200-day moving average is $533.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.