Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 0.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,306,000 after buying an additional 7,157,113 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,659,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,289,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,608,337,000 after purchasing an additional 749,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,789,254,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,707,000 after buying an additional 2,458,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $110.67 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.27.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.53%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $275,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,190,168.70. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,245 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

