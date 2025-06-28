Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 99.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $849,826.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,692.56. This represents a 51.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

