Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,935 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $51,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Honeywell International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $435,786,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.21.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $228.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

