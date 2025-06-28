Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $530.63 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,164,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 121,413 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $530,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,224,840,000 after buying an additional 835,413 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,350,000 after buying an additional 290,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $2,867,193,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,225 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $143.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.21. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $233.17 billion, a PE ratio of 105.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

