Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 695 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $421.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $422.60.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

