Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $572.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,047,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,054 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $572,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $690.75 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $694.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $598.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.13. The firm has a market cap of $211.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $595.67.

In related news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

