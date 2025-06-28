4,030 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,931,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,652,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of RSP stock opened at $180.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.21.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
