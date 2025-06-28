Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 297 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,040,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,882,000. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $225.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $226.37.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.