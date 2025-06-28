The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $368.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $366.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

