Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,327,000 after purchasing an additional 58,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $303.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.42. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $304.26. The company has a market capitalization of $496.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

