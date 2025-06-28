Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 470,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 74,710 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 77,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

