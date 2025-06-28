Vista Investment Partners II LLC Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $303.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $304.26. The company has a market capitalization of $496.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.45 and a 200-day moving average of $286.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.