Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Boosted by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 6.1% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $303.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $304.26. The company has a market capitalization of $496.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

