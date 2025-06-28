Best Digital Media Stocks To Follow Now – June 27th

Adobe, Alibaba Group, Digital Realty Trust, Sunrun, Rocket Companies, BCE, and Magnite are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve creating, distributing or monetizing content and advertising across digital channels—such as streaming platforms, social networks, digital news sites and online advertising networks. Investors in these equities seek exposure to firms whose growth depends on metrics like user engagement, subscription uptake and digital ad revenue in an increasingly internet-driven media landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE stock traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $389.91. 1,736,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.76. Adobe has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,248,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,486,623. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.65. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $272.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

NYSE:DLR traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $171.63. 729,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,174. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.39 and its 200-day moving average is $165.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. 8,024,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,354,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.61.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. 3,468,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,751,123. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.38.

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.89. 879,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. BCE has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

Magnite (MGNI)

Magnite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 525,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,790. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. Magnite has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 105.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.87.

