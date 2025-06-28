Diversified Trust Co Sells 31,264 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,264 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,716 shares of company stock worth $209,906,771 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3%

AVGO opened at $269.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.43 and its 200 day moving average is $215.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.