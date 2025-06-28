Clarus Group Inc. Sells 998 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clarus Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.83.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $385.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

