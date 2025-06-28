WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,343 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 579,549 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 359.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after buying an additional 531,676 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

